St. Johns Ship Building books a three-barge construction contract

Palatka, Fla.-based St. Johns Ship Building reports that it has been awarded a new contract by Johnson Bros. Corporation covering the construction of three 140 x 40 x 8 foot steel material deck barges with spud wells.

Founded in 1929, Johnson Bros. Corporation is a leader in the infrastructure industry, working with both

private and public clients. In 2012, Johnson Bros. joined Southland Holdings, which is one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in North America.

“We’re honored to partner with Johnson Bros. on this significant project,” said Joseph Rella, president of St. Johns Ship Building. “Johnson Bros. has long been recognized as a leader in marine and heavy civil construction, and this newbuild program reflects the confidence that they—and the market—continue to place in our team’s capabilities, craftsmanship, and commitment.”

“We are excited to collaborate with St. Johns Ship Building on these barges, which will enhance our operational capabilities and help us deliver to our clients nationwide,” said John Meagher, vice president of Johnson Bros.

All fabrication and assembly work will be performed at St. Johns Ship Building’s Palatka facility. The company says that the project further accelerates the shipyard’s growth, following multiple recent vessel deliveries and new contract awards from both commercial and government customers.

It adds that the contract also supports St. Johns Ship Building’s broader initiative to help revitalize America’s shipbuilding industrial base by investing in the infrastructure, training, and workforce development of small and mid-sized shipyards.