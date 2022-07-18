Silverstream Technologies names Claire Gardiner CCO

London-headquartered hull air lubrication specialist Silverstream Technologies has appointed Claire Gardiner as chief commercial officer (CCO). In that role, she will oversee the company’s expansion efforts in Asia and Europe. Building on the strong orderbook and pipeline for Silverstream’s solution, Gardiner will help the company manage its while seeking new avenues for commercial success.

She comes to Silverstream from Babcock LGE, where she held the position of commercial director, responsible for the definition and execution of the company’s commercial business plan.

Silverstream says that Gardiner is joining the company at an exciting point in its scale-up journey. The company recently surpassed GBP 100 million (about $120 million) in cumulative order intake, gaining repeat orders and fleet agreements with tier one owners and charterers including Mediterranean Shipping Company MSC, Shell, Grimaldi, Carnival, Vale, Klaveness and others.

According to Silverstream, its patented air lubrication system delivers a proven 5-10% net fuel and emissions saving depending on vessel type, an attractive proposition for shipping as faces the challenge of compliance with IMO’s EEXI and CII regulations coming into effect in 2023.

“Silverstream has an enviable reputation in the maritime industry, supported by a broad and deep talent pool of experts, and I’m delighted to be joining its impressive team,” said Gardiner. “With substantial success in recent years and scaling fast, I’m relishing the challenge of building further resilience into the organizational design, systems and processes to support continued growth. Silverstream’s technology is simple and highly compelling to customers as they pursue net zero, and I look forward to inspiring widespread and sustainable adoption of the system.”

“As our orderbook accelerates and we sign strategic agreements with world-renowned shipping institutions, it’s crucial that we bring in a CCO with an excellent track record in maritime commercial strategy to help guide these operations,” said Silverstream Technologies founder and CEO Noah Silberschmidt. “Claire’s experience in managing high-performing, success-focussed teams will be a fantastic asset to Silverstream in the coming years. Supported by her expertise, I believe that our air lubrication technology will become a standard application on both the newbuild and existing global fleet in the near future.”