Silver Ships delivers 25th Marine Corps AASB boat

Theodore, Ala.-headquartered shipbuilder Silver Ships, a specialist in military aluminum workboats, has completed, tested and delivered a new Assault Amphibian Safety Boat (AASB) for the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. Silver Ships has now delivered 25 of 31 AASB vessels on time since production has been in place. A noteworthy achievement of this project is that the first hull was built and tested less than nine months after the initial contract was awarded.

The AASB is used for the U.S. Marine Corps amphibious training with Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) and the follow-on Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs) in the continental United States and overseas. The vessels can carry 28 passengers and have tailored communications, safety and rescue equipment to support offshore and nighttime operations.

AASBs feature a two-foot draft which allows the vessel to navigate through shallow waters quietly.

The vessel’s full load weight is 16,195 pounds and it holds 250 gallons of fuel. The vessel’s twin 250 HP Mercury SeaPro outboard engines that allow it to reach its destination quickly and efficiently.

The vessel is 39 feet long, with a 10-foot beam and 25-degree deadrise, allowing it to cut through harsh waters with ease.

“The AASB project has been tremendously rewarding for Silver Ships due to the teamwork and cooperation we have fostered. We made this project a top priority for rapid production because our U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy customers had an urgent operational need for the boats to be built quickly. We worked closely with our U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy partners to deliver a reliable and very rugged boat that can stand up to continuous use in harsh marine environments,” said Shawn Lobree, Silver Ships director of federal programs.

