Separator Spares & Equipment in new distributor agreement

Houma, La.- based Separator Spares & Equipment LLC reports that it has signed a distributor agreement with oil filtration specialists Facet Filtration and Kaydon Filtration, both part of the Filtration Group.

Separator Spares & Equipment says the strategic partnership strengthens its ability to deliver high-quality oil filtration solutions to customers across the maritime, oil & gas, power generation, and industrial sectors. Under the new agreement, Separator Spares & Equipment is now an authorized distributor for Facet and Kaydon Filtration products, including coalescers, separators, fuel and lube oil filtration systems, and portable filtration units.

“We’re excited to align with brands like Facet and Kaydon, whose commitment to quality and innovation mirrors our own,” said Ryan Picou, COO of Separator Spares & Equipment, LLC. “This partnership expands our portfolio, allowing us to offer our customers even more reliable, high-performance oil filtration solutions backed by trusted OEMs.”

Facet Filtration and Kaydon Filtration are known for decades of engineering excellence and industry leadership. Their technologies are crucial to maintaining equipment reliability, minimizing downtime, and safeguarding systems against contamination.

Facet Filtration manufactures filter housings, filter cartridges, and complete filtration systems for marine and aviation filtration and separation. From coalescers to separators and custom filtration units, Facet products are known for their reliability, efficiency, and compliance with strict industry standards.

Facet offers oil filtration equipment and solutions in accordance with the following certifications: Mil-DTL-901 Shock Test High Impact (Shipboard Machinery), Mil-STD-167 Vibration, Mil-STD-810 Lab and Environmental Testing, Mil-DTL-5624 NATO F-44 (JP-5), Mil-DTL-16884 NATO F-76 Naval Distillate, Mil-DTL-83133 NATO F-34, F-35, F-37 (JP-8, JP-8 w/o FSII, JP8+100), and ASTM D 1655 NATO F-24 JAA.

Kaydon Filtration is a specialist in engineered oil filtration systems and equipment, including diesel fuel filtration, lube oil conditioning, varnish removal systems, turbine oil conditioning, and hydraulic oil filtration skid systems. Kaydon specializes in high-performance liquid and solid separation technology. It manufacture filter housings, filter cartridges, portable filter carts, and complete filtration systems for the marine, power generation, and mining industries. Its product lineincludes oil filtration equipment for marine diesel fuel purification (MDO purification), bulk diesel fuel transfer purification, and particulate/coalescing filtration.