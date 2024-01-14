SECNAV directs comprehensive Navy shipbuilding review

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro has directed newly-confirmed Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development & Acquisition (ASN RD&A) Nickolas Guertin and Commander Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Vice Adm. James Downey to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the Navy shipbuilding portfolio.

The intent is to provide an interim progress review to Secretary Del Toro within 45 days.

The purpose of the review is “to provide an assessment of national and local causes of shipbuilding challenges, as well as recommended actions for achieving a healthier U.S. shipbuilding industrial base that provides combat capabilities that our warfighters need, on a schedule that is relevant.”

“I remain concerned with the lingering effects of post-pandemic conditions on our shipbuilders and their suppliers that continue to affect our shipbuilding programs, particularly our Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines and Constellation-class frigate,” said Secretary Del Toro. “The Department of the Navy has a strategic imperative requiring a whole-of-government effort to rebuild our nation’s comprehensive maritime power – a new maritime statecraft in which the Navy plays a vital role. The American public should know that the Department of the Navy is committed to developing, delivering, and sustaining the finest warfighting capability to our sailors and marines. We will continue to work with industry and all other stakeholders to strengthen our national shipbuilding capacity, both naval and commercial.”

The announcement from SECNAV Del Toro came as Defense News reported that the frigate program has been impacted by shortages in “both the blue-collar and white-collar workforce” that are likely to bring delays.

Recent Congressional Research Office report updates on both the Columbia-class and Constellation-class programs give some insights into the challenges that each face.