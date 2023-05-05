Seatrium books two Empire Wind offshore substation platform contracts Written by Nick Blenkey









Singapore-headquartered Seatrium Limited reports that its Sembcorp Marine Offshore Platforms Pte. Ltd. (SMOP) subsidiary has been awarded a contract by Empire Offshore Wind LLC worth more than SGD 500 million (about US$378 million). It covers the engineering, procurement, construction, offshore hook-up and commissioning of two offshore substation (OSS) platforms for the Empire Wind 1 and 2 offshore wind farms located about 20 miles south of Long Island, N.Y.

Empire Offshore Wind is a joint venture of Equinor and BP and following completion the OSS platforms will be operated by Equinor.

Construction works on the 810 MW Empire Wind 1 platform and the 1,260 MW Empire Wind 2 platform are expected to commence in fourth quarter 2023 and second half 2024 respectively at Seatrium’s Singapore and Indonesia yards.

Seatrium is also constructing the next generation wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) ordered at Sembcorp Marine by Maersk Supply for deployment at the Empire Wind farms (in partnership with Kirby Offshore Wind, a subsidiary of Kirby Corporation, which will provide the feeder barge spread in compliance with the Jones Act). Seatrium’s Keppel AmFELS shipyard in Brownsville, Texas, meantime, is constructing the first (and thus far only) Jones Act compliant WTIV to be ordered at a U.S. shipyard.

“We are heartened to be chosen by Empire Wind as a trusted partner for the engineering, procurement, construction, offshore hook-up and commissioning of the Empire Wind 1 and 2 wind farm OSS platforms, which will contribute towards advancing sustainability and decarbonization through their U.S. operations,” said Seatrium CEO Chris Ong. “The contract win is an endorsement of Seatrium’s proven expertise in delivering a diverse suite of turnkey solutions for the offshore renewables and wind energy sector.”