Seafarers Happiness Index shows a down tick

The latest Seafarers Happiness Index (SHI) from The Mission to Seafarers reveals a significant downturn in seafarers happiness level. It fell to 7.05 out of 10 in the third quarter of 2025, a sharp decline from 7.54 in the previous quarter.

These latest results, says The Mission to Seafarers, mark a widespread drop across nearly every aspect of life at sea, with only digital connectivity showing any improvement, and a reversal of the positive momentum seen in mid-2025. The data shows deterioration in key areas such as wages, health, training, food quality and workload management. According to the results, this downturn reflects systemic challenges that continue to undermine morale, safety, and retention across the global fleet.

Professional development recorded the steepest drop, indicating growing dissatisfaction with compliance-driven learning that often replaces genuine mentorship and skills transfer. Wages, health and exercise, and workload management also fell sharply, while food quality and welfare facilities ashore declined due to cost pressures and limited access.

Crew interactions, historically the most resilient and highest-scoring area, also weakened, suggesting that the cumulative pressures of maritime work are now affecting even the strongest bonds on board.

“These results are a clear warning sign. Seafarers are telling us that mounting operational pressures, growing administrative burdens, and ongoing crew shortages are taking a serious toll on their wellbeing across the globe,” said Ben Bailey, director of program at The Mission to Seafarers. “This is an issue the entire industry must address. Seafarers need our compassion, support, and advocacy. Without meaningful action, the maritime sector risks deepening its recruitment and retention crisis, with far-reaching consequences for safety, sustainability, and the stability of global trade.”

The only positive indicator was a small but welcome increase in digital connectivity. Seafarers consistently emphasized that reliable internet access remains essential for maintaining family relationships and supporting mental health. However, many respondents noted significant disparities between vessels, with some crews enjoying robust connections while others still struggle with high costs and limited data.

Seafarers report that manning levels are too low, administrative tasks have increased dramatically, and fatigue management remains a major unresolved issue. Many respondents described feeling stretched beyond sustainable limits, with rest-hour violations reportedly commonplace and documentation requirements overshadowing actual safety practices. Some likened their ships to “floating prisons,” as opportunities for shore leave continue to decline due to shorter port stays, restrictive regulations and prohibitive transport costs.

Economic pressures are also taking their toll. Seafarers described stagnant wages that fail to reflect rising responsibilities and inflation, while victualing budgets have not kept pace with soaring food prices. Comments about food being “too much but not tasty” captured the frustration of crews seeking both nourishment and comfort in one of the few pleasures available at sea. Meanwhile, the steep drop in health and exercise scores suggests that operational demands are leaving little time for rest or physical activity, with many reporting chronic fatigue and mounting stress.

“Despite these challenges, the index also captured the enduring resilience of those who work at sea,” says The Mission. “Many respondents expressed pride in their profession and gratitude for strong relationships among their crews. Nevertheless, the overall picture remains troubling. The breadth of decline across nearly all areas of wellbeing suggests that operational and economic pressures are overwhelming the gains achieved earlier this year.

Thom Herbert, regional lead, Asia & Crew welfare advocate at Idwal, commented: “This quarter’s report paints a vivid picture of the pressures facing crews; from rising workloads and administrative demands to fewer opportunities for rest and recovery. Yet it’s encouraging to see continued progress in areas like connectivity, which shows how investment in people can have a real impact. At Idwal, we see daily how vessel quality and crew wellbeing are closely linked, and the Seafarers’ Happiness Index continues to be an invaluable reminder that supporting those at sea is not just a moral duty, but essential to a safe and sustainable maritime industry.”

Yves Vandenborn, head of loss prevention Asia-Pacific, NorthStandard, added: “This quarter’s report once again outlines the systemic challenges experienced by crew. These industry wide challenges are problematic for individual owners to address. At NorthStandard, we are committed to supporting our members in shaping the future of the maritime industry through targeted crew wellbeing initiatives and industry partnerships. Only by working with partners in the entire maritime ecosystem can we hope to address these systemic issues. On a human level the report once again highlights the vital role relationships play at sea—practical, in-person training and mentorship not only build competence but also foster a deeper sense of connection among crew on board.”