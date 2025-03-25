Sea1 Offshore orders two more ST-245 offshore energy support vessels Written by Nick Blenkey









Doubling down on a two-ship order placed in November last year, Norway’s Sea1 Offshore (the former Siem Offshore) has now placed an order at Chinese shipbuilder Cosco Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co. Ltd. for two more high-end ST-245 design offshore energy support vessels.

Based on the Skipsteknisk ST-245 design they will have capabilities to serve both oil & gas and renewable markets and Sea1 says they will be equipped with some of the most fuel-efficient solutions in the market. Generators, battery packages and thruster configuration are fine-tuned and include the latest technology available. The vessels are methanol ready and the generators can run on 100% biofuel.

The vessels will be built to meet the highest requirements for operations on a worldwide basis.

The first two vessels have scheduled deliveries from first quarter 2027 to second quarter 2027 while deliveries for the second two are from third quarter 2027 to fourth quarter 2027.

Skipsteknisk says that this is a new version of the ST-245 design that has been developed to the meet the specifications set by the market and by Sea1 Offshore.

The vessels will be 120 meters in length, featuring a spacious open deck of 1,400 square meters and accommodations for up to 120 people. They will be equipped with a 250-ton subsea crane and two integrated WROV hangars with side-launch capability. The designs are also prepared for the future installation of an offshore gangway, making them suitable for offshore wind operations.

The ST-245 designs will be equipped with modern technology to reduce emissions and maximize operational efficiency. They are methanol-ready, and the generators can operate on 100% biofuel, offering a flexibility that customers will appreciate

The ST-245 vessels will mainly be used for: