Schottel ships its largest-ever EcoPeller

Schottel’s Wismar, Germany, production facility has just shipped the largest EcoPeller ever manufactured by the propulsion specialist. The five-bladed SRE 700 has a propeller diameter of 3.6 meters and an input power of 3.2 MW.

The Schottel EcoPeller’s integrated LE-Drive — embedded L-Drive — allows more freedom in vessel design. In addition to this, it offers extremely low vibration and noise levels. The thruster’s controllable pitch propeller enables efficiency increases by means of pitch adjustment. The just-delivered EcoPeller also features a full-feathering function, enabling the propeller blades to be moved to a low-resistance position if required.

Since its market launch, the SRE has been gaining use in almost all vessel segments. Thanks to the particularly effective combination of powerful propeller thrust and lateral force, the SRE fulfills all the requirements of a modern high-performance propulsion unit. The hydrodynamically optimized design allows the thruster to produce maximum steering forces and enables top values in terms of overall efficiency and course keeping ability. This reduces fuel consumption and ensures both lower operating costs and emissions.

According to Schottel, the SRE has beem designed incorporatingthe latest hydrodynamic findings from CFD simulations and model trials and is the first azimuth unit consistently developed for an electric drive source.