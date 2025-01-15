Sallaum Line partners with Wärtsilä on decarbonization retrofits

Sarnen, Switzerland-headquartered RO/RO carrier specialist Sallaum Lines, which also has offices in Dubai, recently announced that it is executing a large-scale retrofit program aimed at enhancing the sustainability and operational efficiency of its fleet.

The core of this retrofit program involves upgrading Sallaum Lines’ vessels with the Wärtsilä EnergoFlow system\r and optimized optimized fixed pitch propellers designed to enhance hydrodynamic performance, improving thrust while sailing.

The EnergoFlow is a unique pre-swirl stator that enhances the inflow to the propeller by diverting part of the stern flow in the opposite direction of the propeller’s rotation. This process generates pre-swirl, which helps reduce fuel consumption and emissions significantly.

Sallaum says that the combination of the optimized propeller and EnergoFlow is tailored to the vessels’ operational profiles, ensuring that these vessels can operate with greater fuel economy across various speeds and load conditions. By working together, these systems reduce drag and energy losses, transforming more of the engine’s power into forward motion and significantly cutting fuel consumption and emissions.

Wärtsilä has now been awarded an order covering the first three Sallaum vessels to be retrofitted, the Silver Queen, Silver Moon and Silver Sky. All have been operating for 15 years andare 183-meter long PCTCs, capable of carrying 4,900 cars.

“By adding the Wärtsilä innovations to these three vessels, we are taking an important step forward towards meeting our sustainability goals,” says Puneet Arora, head of technical at Sallaum Lines.

Together, Sallaum expects the enhancements to deliver substantial efficiency gains, reducing propulsion energy consumption by approximately 8%. This improvement translates into a reduction of about 630 tonnes of fuel annually per vessel, significantly lowering operating costs and environmental impact.

“Our decarbonization program is designed to support owners and operators to invest in the most appropriate solutions for their particular vessels,” says Rajan Khanna, head of sales for Middle East at Wärtsilä Marine. “With increasing pressure within the industry to decarbonise, we applaud Sallaum Lines for taking action to proactively implement solutions which will help them to maximize operational efficiency and minimize environmental impact of their vessels.”