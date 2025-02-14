Saab launches Gotland-class submarine HMS Halland after mid-life upgrade

Saab’s Karslkrona, Sweden, shipyard yesterday launched the submarine HMS Halland following a comprehensive mid-life upgrade. HMS Halland is the third and final submarine in the Gotland class to undergo the upgrade, which includes new technologies and systems of the same type that will be used in upcoming Blekinge class (A26) submarines.

The Gotland class was the world’s first submarine class in operation with a Stiring air independent propulsion (AIP) system.

Saab says that the launch marks an important step in Sweden’s submarine capability. The upgrade means that HMS Halland will be able to carry out maritime missions for many years to come with new capabilities, alongside her sister submarines HMS Gotland and HMS Uppland which have previously undergone similar mid-life modifications.

“Securing critical underwater infrastructure and sea lanes is more important than ever. The launch of HMS Halland is a testament to Saab’s ability to upgrade and deliver advanced submarines with the capabilities the Swedish Navy requires. With HMS Halland, the Swedish Navy, and by extension NATO, is given additional muscle to defend and monitor the Baltic Sea,” says Mats Wicksell, head of Saab’s Business Area Kockums.

Saab says that HMS Halland’s ability to operate covertly with great endurance makes it a valuable asset in the Baltic Sea, where the layered waters make it particularly difficult to detect submarines.

During the modification, more than twenty of the central systems in the submarinewere replaced, including sensors and command systems. These systems are the same as those that will be used in the Blekinge-class submarines (A26).