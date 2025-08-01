Port NOLA board backs unified plan for Lower Mississippi ports

At its regular board meeting on July 24, the board of commissioners of the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) approved a resolution authorizing a significant new step in regional collaboration among Louisiana’s ports. The resolution authorizes Port NOLA President and CEO Beth Branch to enter into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) among the five Lower Mississippi River ports to develop a collaborative marketing strategy and to enter into a professional services agreement with Polaris Analytics & Consulting, LLC to assist in the creation of that strategic plan.

This marks a historic moment of alignment among the Lower Mississippi River ports and reflects a shared commitment to moving Louisiana forward through unified efforts. The five ports on the Lower Mississippi River include the Port of New Orleans, Port of South Louisiana, Port of Greater Baton Rouge, St. Bernard Port, and the Louisiana Gateway Port at Plaquemines Parish. Collectively, they comprise the largest port complex in the world. With this CEA, the ports will work together to jointly promote Louisiana’s vital maritime gateway and strengthen the state’s competitive position in global commerce.

“This CEA represents more than just a marketing initiative; it’s a commitment to cooperation, unity, and long-term vision for Louisiana’s ports,” said Beth Branch, President and CEO of Port NOLA and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad. “By working together, the Lower Mississippi River ports can speak with one powerful voice and better position our state as a leader in global trade and logistics. We are proud to be taking this important step alongside our partners.”

This initiative closely aligns with Gov. Jeff Landry’s establishment of the Louisiana Ports and Waterways Investment Commission, which aims to advocate for all of Louisiana’s ports and waterway investments. The commission is tasked with articulating a long-term vision for Louisiana’s maritime future through the development of a strategic plan and targeted investment program. Port NOLA’s action demonstrates alignment with that vision and reinforces the state’s commitment to building a more competitive, interconnected, and forward-thinking port system.

Former Port of New Orleans Board Chairman Joseph Toomy, a longtime proponent of greater coordination among Louisiana’s ports, praised the board’s action as a milestone in a vision he has long championed.

“For years, I’ve believed that the true strength of Louisiana’s maritime industry lies in our ability to work together,” said Toomy. “This agreement represents more than a strategy; it’s a turning point that recognizes the power of unity. By aligning our efforts, the Lower Mississippi River ports can create a future where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.”

The agreement with Polaris Analytics & Consulting will produce a data-driven, stakeholder-informed marketing strategy that highlights the strengths of the collective port system and maximizes opportunities for economic development, infrastructure investment, and job creation across south Louisiana.

As Louisiana continues to position itself for sustained growth and innovation in global trade, Port NOLA and its partner ports remain steadfast in their commitment to collaboration and shared success.