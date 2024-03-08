Port Houston Project 11 marks another milestone

At its most recent monthly meeting, the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority approved a $136 million contract award for segment 1C of the Houston Ship Channel Expansion – Project 11.

Port Commission chairman Ric Campo noted that Callan Marine Ltd., the newly awarded segment 1C contractor, will use its recently christened 32-inch cutter suction dredge, the General Arnold, considered the newest, largest, and most environmentally friendly cutter suction dredge in the U.S. fleet, for the undertaking. The dredge features four EPA Tier 4 engines developing a combined 24,000 horsepower and utilizing exhaust gas recirculation technology to reduce emissions to sub-Tier 4 levels.

The award to Callan Marine Ltd. marks Port Houston’s final Project 11 dredging contract, and its work will complete the channel reach through Galveston Bay. The remaining Project 11 segments will be carried out by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Port Commission staff also reported that Curtin Maritime Corp. had completed its dredging operations in the channel and that, as a result,on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers acceptance and Aids to Navigation (ATON) relocation, daylight restrictions are expected to be lifted along an additional 3 1/2 miles of its reach. This means roughly 30 minutes of additional transit time should now be available for deep-draft vessels in the waterway.

Curtin used its Avalon, a Tier 4 vessel, to dredge approximately 5 million cubic yards of material, some of which was used to create 260 acres of oyster mitigation improvements between the San Leon and Dollar Reef sites.

PERSONNEL MOVES

In other developments, 30-year Port Houston veteran Jeff Davis recently announced his retirement as chief port operations officer. Executivedirector Roger Guenther has subsequently announced the promotion of two long-term members of Port Houston’s executive leadership team to new roles to ensure sustained operations and exceptional service.

Ryan Mariacher, a 20-year employee and formerly director of container terminal operations, will succeed Davis as chief port operations officer. In that role he will lead and manage all aspects of terminal operation activities at Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals, and the Turning Basin Multi-Purpose Facilities.

Additionally, senior director of maintenance Paulo Soares, a 25-year employee, has been promoted to be the new chief port maintenance officer, a new role for an entirely new division at Port Houston. He will continue to manage all maintenance activities at Bayport, Barbours Cut, and the Turning Basin terminals, working closely with internal departments and outside companies to support the port operations division at all locations.