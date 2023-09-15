Port Houston orders 5 more hybrid RTGs for Barbours Cut

Port Houston has ordered five Konecranes hybrid RTGs for its Barbours Cut Container Terminal to support its long-term improvement program covering channel development and land infrastructure investment. The order was booked by Konecranes in its in third quarter 2023, with the cranes to be delivered at the beginning of 2025.

Port Houston is continuing to hybridize RTG container handling in its Barbours Cut and Bayport operations to meet growing container traffic in an eco-efficient way. Houston’s current RTG fleet consists of 116 Konecranes RTGs, of which 26 are hybrids. By early 2025, the hybrid fleet will grow to 57.

“Konecranes RTGs are very popular in North America and it’s good to see the hybrid version populating the RTG fleet of Port Houston, which is always forward-looking, especially when it comes to eco-efficiency,” said Jussi Suhonen, VP regional sales, port solutions, Konecranes.

The hybrid Konecranes RTGs on order have advanced lithium-ion battery technology and a battery management system that monitors the charge level and general health of the batteries. Konecranes can monitor the status of this system via its Truconnect remote connection solution. The hybrid power system is completely modular and retrofittable. It includes an eco-efficient Tier 4f diesel engine that charges the batteries when necessary.

