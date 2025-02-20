Pilot boat Fort Ripley returns to Gladding-Hearn for refit and repower Written by Nick Blenkey









The Charleston Branch Pilots have returned the pilot boat Fort Ripley to Gladding-Hearn for a refit and repower after 10 years of continuous service for the port of Charlestown. The all-aluminum vessel will also be fitted with a new Seakeeper 40 gyro stabilizer.

The 65-foot Fort Ripley was designed by Ray Hunt Design and Gladding-Hearn and built by the Somerset, Mass., shipyard in 2014. With a top speed of 28 knots, it was the first commercial vessel in the United States powered by Volvo Penta IPS drives with twin forward-facing, counter-rotating propellers.

The three existing 700 bhp Volvo D13 diesel engines will be replaced with three new Tier-4-rated 700 bhp D13 engines, along with new triple Volvo Penta IPS 1050 propulsion systems, including new shafting, IPS-30 pods, the EVC control system and displays in the wheelhouse. Engine speed and pod steering are controlled by three joysticks, one on the wheelhouse console and two at aft docking-stations.

“The IPS system saves weight and space for additional fuel or accommodations and has proved to increase maneuverability and consume about 30% less fuel,” explained Peter Duclos, the shipyard’s co-president and director of sales.

The Seakeeper gyro stabilizer, installed in the space of a redundant fire pump, is expected to reduce vessel roll up to 80% The 4,000-pound gyro requires structural modifications for a substantial foundation located in the tank room. f

“The is our second Seakeeper gyro installation on a pilot boat. Its effects are noticed mostly at rest or slow speeds but it improves vessel feel and handling at speeds,” said Duclos.

Other work on the Fort Ripley includes servicing the Humphree interceptors, bilge system, HVAC system and replacing the wheelhouse windows with electrically-heated windows.