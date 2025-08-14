Pasha Group enters Pacific Northwest with key acquisitions

California-headquartered The Pasha Group and The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) announced August 13 that Pasha Logistics LLC has acquired certain assets of MacMillan-Piper LLC and Tacoma Transload LLC. The transaction, completed through an asset purchase agreement with the court-appointed receiver for GSC Enterprises Inc., includes facilities and operations from MacMillan-Piper, a longtime Pacific Northwest transloader, as well as Tacoma Transload.

The acquisition adds rail transload facilities, warehousing capacity, and expertise in handling commodities such as agriculture, paper, lumber, steel, and dry bulk to Pasha’s West Coast operations.

“This is more than a service expansion—it’s a strategic leap forward,” said George Pasha, IV, president and CEO of The Pasha Group. “Bringing the former MacMillan-Piper and Tacoma Transload capabilities into The Pasha Group Family of Companies significantly enhances our ability to deliver high-performance, integrated logistics solutions with the personalized service our customers value. This move expands our capacity and flexibility across the Pacific Northwest.”

“Like the original MacMillan-Piper and Tacoma Transload businesses, The Pasha Group is a family-owned company grounded in core values and a long-term commitment to our people, customers, and communities,” Pasha added. “We’re excited to welcome new team members and continue investing in the people, technology, and partnerships that will drive transformation across the supply chain.”

“We are so grateful Pasha recognizes that our gateway is a strategic place for investment and the importance of maintaining the expertise and experience of our local industry,” said NWSA Co-Chair and Port of Tacoma Commission President John McCarthy.

“We welcome Pasha Logistics as a new partner to the gateway with expanded service offerings. We appreciate that MacMillan-Piper, a local industry stalwart since 1969 and key partner for our port, is no longer with us and look forward to working with Pasha,” said NWSA Co-Chair and Port of Seattle Commission President Toshiko Hasegawa.

The new Pasha Logistics operations will serve as a critical logistics hub for importers, exporters, and intermodal partners, providing reliable access to global markets through the ports of Seattle and Tacoma.