Ørsted and Eversource team with Boskalis for northeast offshore wind projects Written by Nick Blenkey









Ørsted and Eversource say they are working with Netherlands-based Boskalis for the foundation and offshore substations transportation and installation work for their South Fork Wind and Revolution Wind projects, as well as scour protection installation contracts for its Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects.

The contract for the work was finalized in late 2021.

Ørsted and Eversource say that “as part of the joint venture’s commitment to delivering well-paying jobs to the region and to accelerating the development of domestic offshore wind maritime expertise in the U.S., the contracts will support the training and employment of American workers and will utilize a sizable fleet of U.S. vessels. This fleet includes, but is not limited to, protected species observer vessels, platform supply vessels, barges, and tugs.”

The contracts will also support the opening of a new Boskalis office located in Providence, R.I., expanding Boskalis’s U.S. footprint. The new office will play a key role in serving as Boskalis’ renewable energy U.S. business center, supporting, among other projects, the transportation and installation of the project foundations in collaboration with the Boskalis Houston office, and serve as a central connection point for multiple project teams.

Ørsted and Eversource say that they are supporting the development of a new domestic offshore wind supply chain that will create thousands of jobs for American workers across the country. As part of that commitment, the companies recently announced that work has begun on the first U.S.-built service operations vessel (SOV) and crew transfer vessel charter agreements to support the building of five new vessels in Rhode Island. The companies are also supporting the first Jones Act-qualified wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), the Charybdis, through a charter agreement with Dominion.