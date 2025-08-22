NYSERDA awards SWITCH $2M for 150-passenger design develoment

Written by Nick Blenkey
SWITCH Maritime 150-passenger design

New York State has awarded SWITCH Maritime LLC $2 million to develop and demonstrate a 150-passenger vessel that will be New York’s first hydrogen fuel cell-electric ferry to provide zero-emission transportation on New York City waters.

The grant is one of five clean hydrogen projects yesterday awarded a total of $11 million in grants. They were selected through the Advanced Fuels and Thermal Energy Research Program, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

SWITCH Maritime CEO talks NYC ferry plans at FERRIES 2025

SWITCH Maritime co-founder and CEO Pace Ralli said, “SWITCH aims to provide municipal ferry operators with viable zero-emission options to replace their aging, diesel-powered vessels. Funding from NYSERDA’s Clean Hydrogen Innovation Program accelerates SWITCH’s ability to demonstrate a hydrogen-powered 150-passenger ferry for NYC waterways, without sacrificing operational performance. New York State is a powerhouse of innovation and climate action; we can’t think of a better place to launch this groundbreaking vessel.”

Ralli will be a featured speaker at Marine Log’s 38th annual FERRIES conference, taking place November 4-5 in Jersey City, across from lower Manhattan and is expected to say more about the150-passenger, 25-knot NYC ferry as well as talking about lessons learned from\ the launch and ongoing operations of the Sea Change, the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell-electric passenger ferry, which began service with San Francisco Bay Ferry in July 2024.

