Op-Ed: Mitigating nurdle pollution requires a multi-stakeholder effort

By Emma Forbes-Gearey, Loss Prevention Officer, West P&I

Earlier this January, reports surfaced detailing a significant incident involving the spillage of nurdles from shipping containers. Over 1,000 sacks of plastic nurdles were lost from a Danish ship, while 25 tonnes of plastic pellets fell from a Liberian vessel. This spill had a considerable impact on Spain, where vast quantities of nurdles washed up on the coastline, notoriously hard to collect. This highlights the ongoing problem of plastic nurdle pollution.

Nurdles are small plastic pellets about the size of a lentil, that are melted down to make almost all plastic products. Billions of nurdles are used each year to make products, but thousands of tonnes also spill directly into the environment around the world.

They represent a substantial danger to marine environments because they are often spilled during transit, leading to millions infiltrating the ocean every year. Their nimble size makes them difficult to spot unless they accumulate in vast quantities along coastlines. Often mistaken for food by a wide range of marine species, they are ingested once they enter the ocean. This misidentification is particularly dangerous for smaller marine organisms, as ingestion can lead to internal injuries, blockages, and starvation. Moreover, as nurdles break down, they can release harmful chemicals, especially if they have absorbed toxic substances in the area. This may contaminate the food chain and disrupt marine ecosystems.

One of the most concerning elements of nurdle pollution is its potential to accumulate in distant and pristine locations. Nurdles may travel long distances, even to remote islands and beaches, thanks to ocean currents and winds. This extensive distribution complicates containment and clean-up operations, exacerbating the harmful impact on marine life.

Some argue that nurdle pollution might be even more damaging than an oil spill. While oil spills are undeniably catastrophic, they can often be cleaned up with specialized equipment, dispersants, and biological agents. In contrast, plastic pellets disperse over vast areas, and most recovery efforts are only possible once they wash ashore. Even then, full removal is nearly impossible, as nurdles gradually become buried in beaches, making complete retrieval unfeasible.

The Scale of the Problem

The X-Press Pearl disaster in 2021 starkly illustrated the enduring ecological harm caused by nurdle pollution. Following the fire and sinking of the ship, plastic pellets were discovered in the stomachs and gills of fish and littered Sri Lankan beaches. This was not an isolated incident. In 2017, approximately 2.25 billion nurdles spilled from a moored ship in Durban, South Africa. The spill was so significant that nurdles traveled as far as Western Australia.

In December 2023, another massive spill impacted the Atlantic coast of the Iberian Peninsula, particularly the region of Galicia in Spain, underscoring the urgent need for tighter regulations to mitigate the risks associated with the maritime transport of plastic pellets. This event highlighted the gaps in the current regulatory framework, particularly in terms of stowage, packaging, and spill response measures.

Global Efforts and the MEPC 82 Guidelines

Efforts to curb nurdle pollution have intensified in recent years. Notably, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) introduced new guidelines at the 82nd session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 82) in October 2024. The committee approved guidelines for good practices in the clean-up of these plastic pellets, which provide practical guidance for contingency planning, response efforts, and post-spill monitoring. This is part of an ongoing action plan aimed at reducing marine plastic litter from ships.

MEPC 82 also moved forward with discussions on developing mandatory regulations for transporting plastic pellets by sea, building upon non-binding recommendations previously issued in MEPC 81. These proposed regulations will be further discussed in future sessions, with the goal of implementing more stringent controls to prevent plastic pollution in marine environments.

EU Response

At the start of April, the Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional agreement on new regulation aimed at reducing the loss of nurdles. The main goal of these new rules is to minimize the loss of nurdles by establishing clear responsibilities for operators and carriers, both within the EU and outside it. A framework will be put in place requiring each facility that handles these pellets to create a risk management plan. This plan will cover various elements, including packaging, loading and unloading procedures, staff training, and necessary equipment to prevent losses. Additionally, the co-legislators have set specific requirements for the transportation of plastic pellets by sea in freight containers, emphasizing the importance of proper packaging and the provision of transport and cargo-related information, following the guidelines from the IMO. Currently, there are no specific EU regulations addressing nurdle losses, and these nurdles are the third-largest source of unintentional microplastic pollution, following paints and tires.

Challenges and the Path Forward

Nurdle pollution efforts must include not just prevention but also cleanup. Stronger rules, such as the MEPC 82 mandatory regulations, would spur innovation in waste management and technologies for recovering the nurdles. However, the industry lacks the experience and advanced recovery resources to appropriately address these acute pollution incidents. This emphasizes the need for established response protocols during spill occurrences, which ensure that the methods for containment and cleanup are well-defined.

The vast scale of plastic production and the widespread distribution of nurdles globally hinder complete eradication of this environmental issue. However, persistent implementation of effective prevention and cleanup strategies, coupled with fostering sustainable practices, can significantly reduce the detrimental effects of nurdles on marine ecosystems and public health.

The responsibility lies not just with the shipping industry but also with governments, international bodies, and the plastic manufacturing sector. Only through a concerted, unified effort can the devastating impact of nurdle pollution be mitigated, ensuring healthier oceans for future generations.