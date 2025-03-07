NorthStandard names Kate Kwiatkowska its new head of sustainability

The NorthStandard P&I club has appointed Kate Kwiatkowska as its new head of sustainability to take forward a key part of the mutual insurer’s long-term strategy.

She joins the club from Fintel plc, where she served as head of ESG and corporate marketing. At NorthStandard, Kwiatkowska will be responsible for engaging with club members, brokers, employees, and other stakeholders, developing the role sustainability plays in overall strategy and reviewing the club’s sustainability priorities on an ongoing basis. She will also establish metrics and reporting mechanisms for demonstrating progress over time.

“The head of sustainability plays a pivotal role at NorthStandard, coordinating, developing and driving the organization’s strategy to ensure that we are operating responsibly and building an organization that will support and protect our members not only today but for future generations,” said Ed Davies, Chief strategy officer at NorthStandard. “Kate has an impressive track record in leading strategic projects and implementing a sustainability strategy for an AIM-listed business in the retail financial services sector. This, coupled with her stakeholder engagement and data analysis skills, makes her an ideal fit for the position. Her appointment reflects NorthStandard’s continuing commitment to embedding sustainability across the organization.”

Kwiatkowska’s career achievements include winning ‘Woman of the Year – ESG’ award at ‘Professional Adviser Women in Financial Advice Awards’ in November 2024 and being selected as a finalist for several ESG and sustainability-related awards. She holds an M.Sc. degree in risk, disaster and environmental management from the University of Huddersfield, and certifications including leading sustainable corporations from the University of Oxford.

Kwiatkowska’s appointment coincides with the launch of NorthStandard’s new Sustainability Report, which can be accessed HERE