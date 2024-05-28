North Star Renewables orders its eighth hybrid SOV

Backed by a contract from Siemens Gamesa, Aberdeen, Scotland, based North Star Renewables is to build a hybrid SOV (service operations vessel ) for long-term charter at the East Anglia THREE offshore windfarm development located off the Suffolk coast, England.

The hybrid SOV will be eighth hybrid offshore wind ship added to North Star’s renewables fleet since it expanded into the market two-and-a-half years ago, and marks another step towards its aim of adding 40 SOVs to its fleet by 2040.

This latest North Sea contract award means that North Star will now support two of the world’s largest windfarms, having already delivered three of four planned SOVs ahead of schedule to the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which is being operated out of Port of Tyne.

“We are thrilled to start a new relationship with Siemens Gamesa, one of the most pioneering and well-respected global OEM wind turbine technology manufacturers,” said North Star chief operating officer Robert Catchpole, who is based at the company’s Lowestoft, England, office. “This marks our first SOV contract in the southern North Sea, which will be serviced by our talented operational team stationed strategically in the region to provide dedicated support throughout this new long-term partnership. It also presents a wealth of prospects for both our seasoned seafarers and aspiring crew members, while opening up additional opportunities for our local supply chain.

Pedro Fernandez, ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia THREE project director said: “It’s fantastic to have North Star on board for East Anglia THREE and playing a major role in powering a clean energy future for us all. This is a great example of the opportunities windfarms like ours can create for local supply chains and underlines the East of England’s position as a global center of excellence for the offshore wind industry. We look forward to seeing the new vessel take shape over the next couple of years and getting to work on the windfarm once commissioned.”

Andrew Viles, Siemens Gamesa’s head of operations for Northern Europe, said: “We are pleased that North Star will be building a new SOV to support the East Anglia THREE offshore windfarm project. This agreement continues to highlight our focus and commitment to providing high-performing and long-term offshore service logistics solutions to our operations and customers.”

The SOV will be built to VARD 4 19 design at Cochin Shipyard Ltd, which is currently building a VARD 4 07 SOV for North Star, that is set to work for EnBW on a 10-year minimum charter servicing the He Dreiht wind farm off the coast of Germany.

“We have chosen Cochin Shipyard Ltd to undertake this second SOV newbuild project due to their exceptional track record of delivering high-quality vessels on time and within budget,” said North Star’s chief technology officer, James Bradford.ergy Their expertise and proven capabilities align perfectly with our vision for advancing sustainable maritime solutions, ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients and contribute positively to a greener future.”