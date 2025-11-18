Nine new Med Marine tugs will get advanced Kongsberg Maritime thrusters and winches Written by Nick Blenkey









Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract to supply Turkish shipbuilder and tug operator Med Marine with azimuth thrusters and a combination of electric and hydraulic towing winches for nine new tugs.

The agreement includes Med Marine’s new VoltRA electric tug. The first all-electric tug to be powered by a Caterpillar battery system (supplied by Borusan Cat), it will be built at the company’s Ereğli Shipyard and will have a Kongsberg Maritime US205 azimuth thruster.

The other eight tugs covered by the contract are RAmparts 2500-W and RAstar 3200-W design vessels and will have high-performance Kongsberg Maritime US255 azimuth thrusters.

The latest generation of US-series azimuth thrusters is fully compatible with hybrid and all-electric propulsion systems, supporting the industry’s transition to sustainable maritime operations.

The scope of supply also includes five shipsets of Kongsberg Maritime’s newly launched electric towing winches and four shipsets of hydraulic winches.

Introduced earlier this year specifically for the tug market, the new electric winches have been engineered to meet the demanding operational requirements of next-generation electric tug operations. Powered by frequency converter-driven electric motors, they deliver improved efficiency and reduced environmental impact compared with conventional hydraulic systems.

“This agreement with Med Marine marks a significant milestone for both our companies and for the maritime industry as a whole,” said Nils-Reidar Valle, senior vice president, naval & workboat sales at Kongsberg Maritime. “By integrating our proven US-series thrusters and electric winches into Med Marine’s tug fleet, we’re demonstrating how advanced propulsion technology and energy-efficient engineering can work hand in hand to deliver powerful, sustainable performance. It’s an honour to support a project that sets a new benchmark for clean maritime innovation.”

“This collaboration represents an important step forward for Med Marine as a global shipbuilder focused on innovation and sustainability,” said Yıldız Bozkurt Ozcan, general manager of Med Marine. “Partnering with Kongsberg Maritime enables us to integrate world-class propulsion and deck machinery solutions with our proven shipbuilding expertise. The VoltRA series represents our shared vision to lead the tug industry toward a more efficient, electric, and environmentally responsible future.”