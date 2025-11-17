Nexans Electra CLV marks a major construction milestone

The hull of the Nexans Electra cable laying vessel (CLV) has been launched from the dock hall at Norway’s Ulstein Verft, marking a major milestone in the vessel’s journey towards completion.

The hull arrived at Ulstein Verft from the Crist shipyard in Poland where it was constructed in September and, since then, has been in a roofed, controlled environment, ensuring optimal conditions for work environment and precision painting.

The launch of the CLV’s now nearly completely outfitted hull marks a milestone in the construction of a vessel designed to play a key role in advancing Nexans’ vision of electrifying the future as a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services for offshore wind projects and subsea interconnectors.

The ship now transitions from the dock hall to the outfitting quay following the installation of critical systems, such as the main generator sets, power package, deck machinery, and topside equipment. The final assembly, installation and paint work will now continue, and all systems will be tested and tuned, leading up to sea trials in the spring of 2026.

Designed by Skipsteknisk, Nexans Electra is designed to meet the growing demand for high-voltage subsea cable installations, essential for offshore wind farms, interconnectors, and deep-sea electrification projects.

Equipped with three turntables (one split on deck and one below), plus one below-deck basket for fiber optic cables, offering totally 13,000 tonnes of cabling capacity, the CLV will be capable of laying up to four cables simultaneously. It will also host a large range of subsea tooling including jetting and plowing tools.