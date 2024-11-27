New Meghna Group LPG carrier will have Wärtsilä cargo handling system Written by Nick Blenkey









A new fully-pressurized LPG carrier being built for Meghna Fresh LPG, part of the Dhaka, Bangladesh-headquartered Meghna Group of Industries, will have a Wärtsilä Gas Solutions cargo handling system.

The group is one of the Bangladesh’s largest industrial conglomerates, and in addition to being the owner of the new ship, it also owns the shipyard where the vessel is constructed and is the owner of the energy industries that it vessel will serve. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in October 2024.

The Wärtsilä scope for the complete cargo handling system covers three main parts: the engineering scope, the material scope, and the supervision, commissioning and gas trial scope. The materials to be supplied include the machinery on deck, LPG piping, instrumentation, interface materials linking the cargo tanks and hull, as well as the cargo control system. Wärtsilä will also provide on-site assistance at the shipyard during construction of the vessel.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions has completed four earlier projects with the Meghna Group of Industries.

“We are delighted to continue our excellent relationship with Meghna Group,” said Wärtsilä Gas Solutions sales manager Knut-Erik Heggem. This latest order represents an endorsement of the continuous support, the quality of our product designs, and the functionality of the systems that Wärtsilä delivers. Bangladesh is a rapidly developing country, and we at Wärtsilä are honored to contribute to this growth with our solutions.”the

When delivered, the Meghna LPG carrier will operate both deep sea and on inland rivers and the design is specifically tuned for both applications. The ship is expected to enter service in 2026.