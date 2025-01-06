New Boskalis Windpiper will be world’s largest rock installer

Royal Boskalis B.V. reports that the latest addition to its fleet will be the Windpiper, a subsea rock installation (SRI) vessel with a cargo capacity of 45,500 tonnes, making it the world’s largest capacity vessel in this sector. It is set for delivery in the first quarter of 2026, with its first projects expected to be located in Northwest Europe.

The Windpiper is being developed by converting an existing new vessel under the supervision of Boskalis. With dimensions of 227 meters in length and 40 meters in breadth, the vessel will have a total installed power exceeding 31,000 kW. In addition to its moonpool for the fall pipe installation, the vessel will feature an inclined fall pipe, crucial for the protection of offshore structures such as the foundations of offshore wind turbines. Equipped with seven thrusters and DP2 certification, the Windpiper is specifically designed for optimal performance in challenging offshore conditions.

The Windpiper’s substantial capacity, divided over two holds, makes it well-suited for projects with a long transit distance between the rock loading facilities and the project site, such as those along the North American East Coast, the Baltic Sea and the Southern North Sea. This large capacity minimizes the number of round trips required, ultimately leading to less emissions and lower costs per installed volume of rock. Additionally, with over hundred single-occupancy cabins, the vessel can comfortably accommodate client representatives alongside the onboard crew.

Boskalis says that it has a strong track record in converting existing vessels to serve additional and/or new purposes. This sustainable approach not only extends the useful life of existing hulls but also offers significant advantages in terms of the vessels’ time to market.