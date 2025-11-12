Netherlands Coast Guard to deploy chartered-in Damen FCS Enforcer

The Netherlands Coast Guard is to deploy the Enforcer, a Damen FCS 5009 variant, to maintain its capabilities until a new generation of Coast Guard ships becomes operational.

The vessel is being chartered in by the Rijksrederij, part of Rijkswaterstaat (the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management) , and will be owned, operated and crewed by leading Dutch towage services provider Multraship. It will be under the operational command of the Coast Guard,

“We are very proud that the Coast Guard and Rijkswaterstaat/Rijksrederij have selected us for this work,” said Leendert Muller, managing director of Multraship. “It ties in well with our present partners and we are happy to make our contribution to safety in the North Sea.”

Thanks in part to the ax bow developed by Damen and Delft University of Technology, the fast crew supplier variant has a top speed of 27 knots. In addition to being fitted with towing system and firefighting systems, Enforcer will carry two high-speed tenders for inspections and enforcement at sea. The ship also has a towing system and a fire extinguishing installation.

Multraship already supplies the Rijksrederij with three emergency response and towing vessels (ERTVs) that vessels are used for emergency towage operations and general coastguard duties.