NES wins second Scandlines onshore charging contract

Copenhagen-headquartered Scandlines has contracted Norwegian Electric Systems AS (NES) to deliver an onshore charging system for its Puttgarden, Germany, ferry terminal. As we reported earlier, Scandlines’ new zero emissions freight ferry, Futura, currently under construction in Turkey, will operate on the Puttgarden-Rødby route between Germany and Denmark on its delivery. The NES contract for the Puttgarden terminal follows its award of the contract to provide the charging solution for the Rødby terminal in 2022

Under this latest contract, NES, which specializes in sustainable energy design and smart control systems, will deliver the onshore charging system to the Puttgarden ferry berth, and connect the equipment to the power grid. It will also deliver additional equipment to the ferry.

“Scandlines has a clear green agenda and has invested in environmentally friendly technologies for their ferry fleet for years. We are proud that Scandlines has chosen NES to deliver yet another onshore power system,” Jan Klokk, BVP sales at NES.

NES is already in the process of delivering power, automation, and navigation systems for the Scandlines zero direct emissions freight ferry. With the design and delivery of the ferry’s charging solutions on the German side of the link, as well as the Danish, NES is responsible for the complete energy design, from the power grid to the propeller.

The complete onshore charging station includes a 30 MVA grid transformer, medium and low voltage transformers, and switchboards, in addition to a control system and data collection system. Together, these components ensure safe, efficient, and reliable operation of both the charging system and the vessel.

“With a battery pack of ten megawatt-hours, equivalent to the combined capacity of about 150 electric cars, the ferry’s battery capacity will be among the world’s largest on a ship,” says Klokk. “Rapid charging is essential for the ferry while it is unloading vehicles and should take about 12 minutes. Imagine charging 150 electric vehicles with one charger in 12 minutes only. While fast charging a car is one thing, handling this amount of energy is quite another matter” says Jan Klokk.

NES, a subsidiary of HAV Group ASA, will utilize its three Norwegian facilities in Bergen, Egersund, and Ålesund to design, assemble, and test the onshore charging system. NES has not disclosed the value of the contract.