Navy places $9.7 million order for RIBs

The Naval Sea Systems Command has awarded Ribcraft USA LLC, Marblehead, Mass., a $9,721,610 contract modification, The award exercises options for the acquisition of expeditionary 11 meter rigid inflatable boats (RIBs). In accordance with the terms established on the base contract, orders may be issued on a firm-fixed-price basis.

Work will be performed in Marblehead, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by April 2024.

No funding will be obligated at the time of award. Funding will be provided at the delivery order level.