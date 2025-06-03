NAVSEA awards Bollinger $6OM Navajo-class contract mod

Bollinger Shipyards Lockport LLC, Lockport, Louisiana, has been awarded a $60,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-2207) for additional pre- and post-delivery requirements including industrial services, shipyard support, and extended post-delivery availabilities for the Navajo-class towing salvage and rescue (T-ATS) ships.

Bollinger delivered the first Navajo-class vessel, USNS Navajo (T-ATS 6), in August 2022.

The Navajo-class ships provides ocean-going tug, salvage, and rescue capabilities to support fleet operations. T-ATS replaces and fulfills the capabilities that were previously provided by the Powhatan-class Fleet Ocean Tug (T-ATF 166) and Safeguard-class Rescue and Salvage Ships (T-ARS 50) class ships.

Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (88%); and Houma, Louisiana (12%), and is expected to be completed by January 2030.

Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $60,000,000 (100%) will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.