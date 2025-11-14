MSC Cruises orders two new World Class ships at Chantiers de l’Atlantique Written by Nick Blenkey









It was a big day in Saint Nazaire, France, Wednesday, as MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique celebrated two construction milestones and announced orders for two additional LNG-fueled World Class ships—numbers 7 and 8—due to be delivered in 2030 and 2031.

Announced following the float out of MSC World Asia and the coin ceremony of MSC World Atlantic, the new orders are valued at EUR €3.5 billion and raise MSC Cruises’ total investment in France this year to nearly EUR 7 billion for the construction of the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth World Class ships. Together with the World Class vessels already under construction, he this brings the company’s total direct investment currently committed in France to EUR 10.5 billion.

“We mark a proud moment today for MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique as we celebrate important milestones for our future – the float out of MSC World Asia, the coin ceremony of MSC World Atlantic and the order of two new ships,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman, cruise division, MSC Group. “The World Class platform is a symbol of our vision to set new standards for the future of cruising. These are some of the most energy efficient ships in the world and we continue our commitment to LNG, ensuring we are ready for future renewable fuels. We look forward to continuing with our innovative and successful collaboration with Chantiers de L’Atlantique – our long-term partner for more than 20 years.”

Laurent Castaing, general manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique, said: “We are deeply grateful to MSC Cruises for their renewed confidence. What our shipyard is achieving today is truly exceptional — four new ships ordered in 2025! The World Class series, now totaling eight vessels, is a testament to our teams’ exptertise and to MSC’s vision. It exemplifies our shared commitment to elevating the passenger experience while advancing environmental performance.”

Construction of World Class 7 and 8 will begin in 2029, joining a legacy of ships delivered by Chantiers de L’Atlantique as part of its longstanding partnership with MSC Cruises.

The two new orders will be subject to access to financing, as per industry practice.