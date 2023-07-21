Meyer Werft marks two cruise construction milestones

Germany’s Meyer Werft made two announcements Friday that show that cruise ship construction is picking up pace. The shipbuilder handed over its newest cruise delivery, Silver Nova, to Royal Caribbean’s Silversea Cruises brand and reported that its next delivery, Carnival Jubilee, was set to leave the yard’s covered building dock II (Hall 6).

Before the handover in Eemshaven, Netherlands, the Silver Nova proved its seaworthiness during technical and nautical sea trials and successfully completed extensive tests. The ship is 243 meters long, 30 meters wide and has capacity for 728 passengers.

“We are very pleased to once again deliver a ship that will set new standards on the way to climate-neutral cruising. With the propulsion system, a combination of LNG, fuel cell system and batteries, the ship has the best possible measures to reduce emissions,” said Jan Meyer, managing director of Meyer Werft.

A fuel cell system will be used on board to supplement the LNG-fueled engines and will later be able to supply the entire hotel operation, eliminating emissions in port are thus completely avoided. In addition, a battery system increases the overall efficiency of the ship by absorbing peak loads, thus significantly reducing fuel consump-ion. A newly developed Micro Auto Gasification System (MAGS) converts waste on board into thermal energy, further increasing the vessel’s efficiency.

Silver Nova accommodates 728 guests in 364 spacious suites across 13 categories—the most suite categories in Silversea’s history—including a new generation of premium suites on the ship’s aft.

CARNIVAL JUBILEE

After leaving the building dock, Carnival Jubilee is set to conduct bow thruster and stabilizer tests before moving to the yard’s

Carnival Jubilee is the first cruise ship built in Germany for Carnival Cruise Line. It is Carnival’s third LNG-fueled cruise ship. The first two ships in the class were built in Finland at Meyer Turku, which delivered the first, Mardi Gras in 2020, followed by Carnival Celebration.

Carnival Jubilee is expected to be delivered at the end of the year. Carnival Cruise Line will then deploy the ship for Caribbean cruises departing from Galveston.