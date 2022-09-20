MER Equipment names Forslund business development manager

Seattle, Wash., based MER Equipment reports that Bill Forslund has joined it as business development manager.

Family-owned MER Equipment is a specialist in the custom building of marine & industrial generators, power distribution systems and hydraulic power units.

Forslund has a marine industry background that includes assignments including master mariner, commercial fisherman, ship’s agent, and advertising sales manager at a number of industry trade publications

“We couldn’t be more excited for Bill to bring his expertise and customer service ethic to our team,” said Bob Allen, MER’s president. “He will be an integral part of the MER team developing new commercial marine business for our trademark products, Bollard marine generators, SeaDrive PTOs, SCOR oil filtration, and SuperFlex Marine Exhaust Systems.

“I have known Bob for going on two decades, his reputation in the marine industry is unmatched and I look forward to helping move the company forward,” said Forslund.