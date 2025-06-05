Megamas contracts Ulstein for cable-layer design

Singapore-based Megamas Resources Pte Ltd has placed a contract with Norway’s Ulstein Design & Solutions AS covering the engineering phase of a fiber-optic cable-laying vessel (CLV) based on the Ulstein SX228 design. It plans to built it at Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven GmbH.

Capt. Tiew Sien Kheng, managing partner at Megamas, disclosed the contract at Ulstein’s booth at this week’s Nor-Shipping exhibition

“The contract marks a significant milestone following the Letter of Intent (LOI) signed in May between Megamas and Lloyd Werft, paving the way for the potential construction of a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose cable laying vessel,” he said. ”Today’s agreement represents the first formal step toward realizing this project.”

“Ulstein Design & Solutions AS, together with Lloyd Werft, will contribute its extensive expertise to deliver a high-specification, specialized vessel,” Kheng continued. “Conceptual design work began in autumn 2023, centered on the Ulstein SX228 – a next-generation fiber-optic cable laying vessel (CLV).”

The Ulstein SX228 has a deadweight of 8,200 tonnes and a cable capacity of 5,500 tonnes. Measuring 121.7 meters in length with a 23-meter beam, the vessel has been specifically optimized for fiber-optic cable laying and is also prepared for future power cable operations. This includes an underdeck carousel integrated into the cable tanks.

Equipped with two firing lines and all necessary cable handling equipment within an enclosed working area, the vessel ensures safe and efficient operations in challenging offshore environments. Additional features include an ROV hangar for the cable trencher, a 50-tonne A-frame, and a bollard pull capacity of up to 120 tonnes for subsea ploughing.

“Developed in collaboration with Crewstone International Private Equity & Investments, the project addresses the global shortage of specialized offshore vessels. These vessels will play a key role in supporting both the renewable energy and subsea telecommunications industries,” Kheng said “The vessel is designed to meet DNV’s Clean (Design) and Recyclable class notations, underscoring Megamas’ commitment to sustainable practices and environmentally responsible shipbuilding. Megamas aims to deliver the first vessel by the end of 2027.”