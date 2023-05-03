MARAD announces 2023 Small Shipyard Grant winners

The U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) has announced $20.8 million in grant awards to 27 small shipyards in 20 states through the Small Shipyard Grant Program.

Since 2008 the program has awarded $303 million to nearly 350 shipyards in 32 U.S, states and territories

“As shipbuilding technologies continue to advance, Small Shipyard Grants help America’s shipyards acquire the equipment they need to compete, thrive and expand America’s maritime industry,” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips, who announced the availability of the funding in January. “These grants are also economic boosts to the communities in which shipyards are located as well as to our industrial supply chain.”

Here’s who got what: