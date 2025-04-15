MAN naval solutions selected for Indian Navy Fleet Support Ships Written by Nick Blenkey









Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. (HSL), located in Visakhapatnam on the east coast of India, has awarded MAN Energy Solutions a significant contract for the supply of the main propulsion packages for five newbuild Fleet Support Ships (FSS) for the Indian Navy.

The order covers the supply of ten 20V32/44CR marine engines together with main reduction gearboxes, shaft generators, bow thrusters and MAN Alpha Navy CPP systems.

The FSSs represent a new class of large replenishment vessels designed to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy.

With a power of 12 MW per engine, the 20V32/44CR will be the largest MAN four-stroke marine engine delivered to the Indian Navy during a relationship that spans more than 50 years. The well-proven MAN 32/44CR engine, which is also used in multiple fleet-support vessels in other navies worldwide, represents the latest technology in the area of medium-speed marine diesel engines. Additionally, MAN Energy Solutions is upholding its commitment to self-reliance by introducing two Indian-made shaft generators of 1 Mwe each per ship, with all services related to installation and commissioning of all equipment’s being provided through MAN Energy Solutions India.

The vessels will be propelled by a naval MAN Alpha CP propeller. Special attention has been paid to the hydrodynamic propeller design to excel in a wide range of operating conditions, balancing efficiency, noise and cavitation for the best overall performance. A state-of-the-art water-lubricated stern-tube system has also been included, which offers the highest degree of reliability and availability, resulting in the best total cost of ownership.

Commodore Hemant Khatri (Retd.), chairman and managing director of Hindustan Shipyard Limited, noted that the selection of MAN Energy Solutions was conducted through a transparent and competitive tender process, ensuring the highest standards of quality and value for this critical project.

“Given the extensive use of MAN engines on a large number of vessels globally, we encourage MAN Energy Solutions to consider evolving their business model and establishing stronger partnerships in India by increasing their local content in manufacturing and to continue enhancing post-delivery support infrastructure within the country,” Khatri added. “MAN can contribute significantly to the ‘Make in India’ initiative and further strengthen their collaboration with Indian Navy and maritime stakeholders.”

Gaby Hanna, senior vice president and head of region Middle East at MAN Energy Solutions, said: “This is a substantial order and we are very happy that the Indian Navy has asked us to provide a propulsion package that matches the needs of this demanding application. We are delighted to partner with Hindustan Shipyard on this prestigious project. The propulsion package will meet such key requirements for the fleet-support ships as reliability, efficiency, shock resistance, Integrated Logistics Support and provide a step closer to self-reliance.”

Marita Krems, senior vice president and head of four-stroke marine & license at MAN Energy Solutions, said: ”This sophisticated naval application marks another milestone for our increasingly important navy business and we are looking forward to further developing our succes