MAN L35/44DF CD genset passes Type Approval Test

MAN Energy Solutions reports that the two dual-fuel versions of its MAN L35/44DF engine have both successfully completed Type Approval Testing (TAT) for auxiliary genset and electric propulsion application at constant speeds, respectively, of 720 and 75 0 rpm. The TAT involved the testing of both the methane-capable 35/44DF CD and the methanol-ready 35/44CD.

Testing took place from April 7 – 11 at the Changwon headquarters of STX Engine in South Korea with the participation of six classification societies.

The L35/44DF CD engine is an upgraded version of the L35/44DF CR engine, first launched in 2015. Among other features, it comes equipped with an ACC (adaptive combustion control) system that monitors the state of combustion in real time for optimal fuel-injection conditions.

“We have worked closely with STX over the past three years in developing the MAN 35/44DF CD,” said Alexander Knafl, senior vice president, MAN Energy Solutions. “We anticipate it having broad appeal, especially among container vessels and LNG carriers. In addition to its strong output, other advantages of the MAN 35/44DF CD include its effective reduction of methane slip and its future-fuel readiness for methanol and other fuel types.”

“The 35/44DF CD is a future-proof concept with all the latest technology, including full connectivity and cyber security,” said Sephardim Koblenz, vice president and head of licensing, four-stroke marine & license at MAN Energy Solutions. “The 35/44DF CD’s reliability, fuel efficiency, low methane-slip and cost optimization are also crucial to the engine’s resumé. In developing this engine together with our partner, STX Engine, we furthermore had low cost and easy localizzation as clear targets.”

The new genset is aimed at reducing ship owners’ capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operating costs (OPEX), while remaining relevant for the coming decades. The MAN 35/44DF CD dual-fuel engine is based on the proven MAN 35/44DF CR and MAN 32/44CR engines whose performance has been fully verified over the years through millions of operational hours.

MAN Energy Solutions says that the MAN 35/44DF CD features minimal greenhouse-gas emissions and that, compared with industry standards, it can reduce methane slip by up to 85%.