MAN Energy Solutions and CSS expand strategic agreement

MAN Energy Solutions and China Classification Society (CCS) have signed a sub-agreement that brings the new MAN L21/31DF-M (dual-fuel methanol) genset into a strategic framework agreement (SFA) that the two parties agreed in September 2023. Covering decarbonization and digitalization in the maritime industry, the SFA is scheduled to last for five years.

Two 9,300 CEU (car equivalent unit) pure car and truck carriers on order at China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) for China Merchants Energy Shipping will be the first vessels fitted with the L21/31 DF-M methanol gensets. The vessels are set for delivery in 2025 and 2026 and the new sub-agreement includes all activities associated with the new genset’s planned Type Approval Test (TAT) in China in fourth quarter 2024.

The on-line signing ceremony for the new sub-agreement was hosted by MAN Energy Solutions’ classification department in Copenhagen. It was signed on behalf of China Classification Society by CCS marine product department general manager Jiang Botao, and Jiangsu plan approval center manager, Sun Qun. Finn Fjeldhøj, senior manager and site manager, Holeby, and Lars Ascanius, senior manager, two-stroke engine lifecycle management, signed on behalf of MAN Energy Solutions.



Front, left to right) Jiang Botao, marine product department general manager, and Sun

Qun, Jiangsu plan approval center manager, signed the agreement on behalf of CCS

“MAN Energy Solutions, as a globally-renowned ship equipment manufacturer, takes the lead in the technological advancement of marine alternative-fuel engines and has long been one of CCS’s most important partners,” said Jiang Botao. “The introduction of the MAN L21/31 DF-M methanol dual-fuel engine provides shipowners with more choices to achieve their decarbonization goals. We much appreciate MAN Energy Solutions’ contribution and believe that the collaboration between it and CCS in alternative-fuel engines will surely make further contributions to a more sustainable future for the global maritime industry.”

“We have witnessed an increased interest in methanol-fueled ships in recent years as methanol is an important alternative fuel for greenhouse-gas-emissions reduction,” said Sun Qun. “We are delighted to collaborate with MAN Energy Solutions, the leading marine-power solution provider, on this methanol dual-fuel engine to contribute to ship safety and maritime decarbonization. CCS is fully committed to working with MAN Energy Solutions to complete the approval and delivery of this type of methanol dual-fuel engine.”

Fjeldhøj said: “The MAN L21/31 engine is well-established in the market having notched some 2,750 sales to date. With the shipping market currently experiencing an increased interest in methanol as marine fuel, we feel that the introduction of this dual-fuel engine is timely. This collaboration with CCS will provide great support to the new MAN L21/31 DF-M variant upon its entry to the Chinese market.”

Ascanius said: “It is very positive news for MAN Energy Solutions that we can now reveal this new development with China Classification Society, whom we greatly value as an esteemed partner. This latest announcement represents a further step towards a multi-fuel, decarbonized future that is quickly becoming a prominent consideration for shipowners in all vessel segments and sizes.”

The strategic framework agreement is designed as a umbrella agreement that enables MAN Energy Solutions and CCS to add sub-agreements as required. Since its original signing, and prior to this new agreement, the two companies had added two other sub-agreements. The first covers the introduction of MAN Energy Solutions’ two-stroke methanol engine to the CCS Global Fleet; and the second covers changes to Class Rules for the CCS Global Fleet.

The 21/31DF-M is based on a simple port fuel-injection concept that optimizes reliability, while simultaneously minimizing capital-outlay time. The foundation for the new L21/31DF-M genset is the existing L21/31 genset,