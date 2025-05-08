Maersk has a strong first quarter, but what’s ahead?

For the first quarter of 2025 A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S (Maersk) reports revenue growth of 7.8% to $13.3 billion with EBIT increasing to $1.3 billion from $177 million a year ago. These results, while down on the prior quarter as expected, “represent a good start to the year,” says Maersk, noting they were driven by solid profitability in Ocean, operational improvements in Logistics & Services and higher volumes in Terminals.

“We delivered strong results compared to the same quarter last year, driven by momentum in our operational efficiency and a global economy in good shape for the first three months,” said CEO Vincent Clerc. “With trade tensions flaring up and uncertainty on the rise, global supply chains are once again in the spotlight. We are happy to be able to put the full strength of our product offering at our customers’ disposal. From the most reliable Ocean network to one of the best lead logistics and customs support teams, we are pulling every lever to help them make the best decisions for their business. At the same time, we are doubling down on the work underway on automation and cost management to remain fit for what lies ahead. These efforts give us the confidence to deliver a result in line with our guidance communicated in February.”

Full year 2025 guidance

Maersk maintains its full-year 2025 guidance of underlying EBITDA of $6-9bn, underlying EBIT of $0-3bn and free cash flow of at least negative $3.0bn. The global container market volume growth has been revised to -1% to 4% given the increased macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. Maersk expects to grow in line with the market. The disruption in the Red Sea is expected to continue throughout the rest of the year.

Maersk notes that its guidance for 2025 is subject to considerable macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties impacting container volume growth and freight rates.

Danish financial newspaper Børsen says that, although; Maersk’s quarterly figures were a surprise across the board, “several analysts are skeptical of a number of the company’s new statements about the future.”

