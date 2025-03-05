MacGregor to deliver 100T AHC crane for dive support vessel Written by Nick Blenkey









MacGregor has been awarded a contract to deliver a 100T AHC (active heave compensated) crane for a dive support vessel owned by Jana Marine Service Company.

The crane delivery to the Guangzhou Salvage shipyard is scheduled in the second quarter 2026, with vessel delivery later that year.

MacGregor’s local sales team will work in close cooperation with Guangzhou Salvage throughout the project to ensure the crane’s seamless integration into the vessel and optimise its performance.

The customer chose MacGregor due to its satisfaction with a previous delivery of a similar crane, citing its high performance and lightweight.

“Timely delivery, reliability and innovation are core capabilities for us and qualities that we also seek from suppliers,” said Tang Renjian, Guangzhou Salvage Bureau Company. “We look forward to working with MacGregor again on the successful completion of a highly significant project for our yard”.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this contract,” said Pasi Lehtonen, senior vice president, offshore solutions, MacGregor. “Our 100T AHC crane is a proven solution that offers superior performance and reliability. We are confident that it will meet the customer’s needs and exceed its expectations.”

MacGregor is still a part of Cargotec [Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV], however, the contract for the 100T AHC, which was booked in the fourth quarter 2024, is not reported as part of Cargotec’s orders received, as MacGregor is reported as part of Cargotec’s discontinued operations. Back in November 2024 Cargotec reported that it had agreed to sell its MacGregor business area to funds managed by European private equity firm Triton, for an enterprise value of EUR 480 million

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing condPasi Lehtonenitions, is expected to close by July 1, 2025. Following completion, Triton intends to to make MacGregor a standalone company.

MacGregor employs about 1,800 people across 30 countries and is providing integrated cargo and load handling solutions and services designed to perform at sea for the maritime transportation and offshore industries.