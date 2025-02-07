LD Tide picked to provide EMYN wind farm CTV Written by Nick Blenkey









After an international tender, Siemens Gamesa has selected Louis Dreyfus Armateurs’ LD Tide joint venture with Tidal Transit to supply a crew transfer vessel (CTV) for the operation and maintenance services of the Eoliennes en Mer des Îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier offshore wind farm (EMYN).

The new vessel is scheduled to start operations mid-2025.

The EMYN contract is the second awarded to LD Tide by Siemens Gamesa, with the CTV serving the first contract, named Acti’vent, operating at the Fécamp Offshore Wind Farm since October 2023.

The new vessel that will operate on the EMYN contract is one of two StratCat 27 CTVs currently being built for LD Tide by Singapore based Strategic Marine under a contract placed last year (see earlier story)

The StratCat 27 model is a high specification design. Accommodating 24 passengers, it prioritizes safety while also providing high performance and comfort on board, along with a robust and reliable platform, making it well-suited for demanding offshore operations.

The CTV will be manned by a French crew and will be operated under French flag.

With 61 wind turbines, each rated at 8 MW, the EMYN offshore wind farm will have a total installed capacity of 488 MW, generating 1,900 GWh per year, which is equivalent to the electricity consumption of 800,000 people.

“We are very pleased to strengthen our collaboration with Siemens Gamesa, a market leader in the renewable energy field,” said Gaël Cailleaux, renewables managing director at Louis Dreyfus Armateurs. “We are expanding our presence in the French maritime industrial sector dedicated to offshore wind.”