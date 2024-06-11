Laborde Products names Lee Newman VP sales

Covington, La., headquartered engine and genset distributor Laborde Products has appointed Lee Newman as its new vice president of sales.

Newman comes to the company with 26 years of sales management experience in the cardiovascular medical device industry and a commitment to driving growth and fostering strong, consultative sales relationships.

“I am excited to join Laborde Products and bring my experience in sales and marketing to the maritime industry,” said Newman “I look forward to working with the talented team at Laborde Products to drive growth, forge strong partnerships, and continue the company’s legacy of excellence.”

“I am enthusiastic about this new role and eager to contribute to an industry that is essential to our global economy,” he added.

Trace Laborde, who previously held the position of vice president of sales, has transitioned to the role of vice president of business development.

“We are excited to welcome Lee to his new role with the Laborde Products family. His extensive experience and innovative approach will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach in the maritime industry,” said Trace Laborde. “As for me, I am eager to take on my new role as vice president of business development and look forward to working closely with Lee to drive our company’s growth and success.”