Kongsberg Maritime inks MoU with India to explore design of indigenous polar research vessel









Kongsberg Maritime has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Government-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) during the Nor-Shipping 2025 event in Oslo, initiating a collaborative effort to explore the design of India’s first indigenous polar research vessel.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in India’s ambitions to strengthen its polar research capabilities and scientific presence in the Arctic and Antarctic regions. While still in the exploratory phase, the MoU reflects the strategic importance of polar science and the increasing global demand for advanced, sustainable research platforms.

Kongsberg Maritime brings decades of ship design expertise, including the successful delivery of complex polar research vessels for nations such as the United Kingdom and Norway. The company takes an integrated approach to vessel design, combining advanced propulsion, automation, and mission-critical systems tailored for operations in extreme polar environments and heavy ice conditions.

“This collaboration reflects the trust placed in Kongsberg Maritime’s capabilities and our long-standing commitment to supporting scientific exploration in the world’s most challenging environments,” said Annette Holte, country manager – India, Kongsberg Maritime.

“We are proud to support India’s vision for a state-of-the-art polar research platform. This initiative aligns strongly with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ policy, and we look forward to working closely with GRSE to explore innovative and locally driven design solutions.”

The proposed vessel is to support a wide range of scientific missions, including climate research, oceanography, and polar logistics. It will incorporate Kongsberg Maritime’s integrated technologies to ensure safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible operations in polar regions.