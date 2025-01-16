Kongsberg Maritime delivers Reach Remote 1 USV

Haugesund, Norway-based Reach Subsea ASA has taken delivery of the Reach Remote 1 USV. The cutting edge uncrewed 24-meter surface vessel is equipped with hull-mounted survey sensors and a Work Class electric ROV. A second vessel, Reach Remote 2 is set to begin sea trials soon, with delivery to follow shortly after.

Reach Remote 1 is the product off a collaboration between Kongsberg Maritime, Reach SubseaASA, Massterly, and Trosvik Maritime.

Kongsberg Maritime served as the prime contractor for the turnkey project, taking responsibility for vessel design, yard delivery, supply chain management, systems integration, and commissioning. The vessel is packed with cutting-edge Kongsberg technology. Its initial mission will be to conduct underwater surveys off the coast of Haugesund, but its potential applications extend far beyond this.=

According to Reach Remote, the vessel “represents a groundbreaking approach to conducting subsea work scopes, with positive impacts on efficiency, safety and environmental sustainability with an objective to reduce emissions by 90%.”

Reach Subsea’s official delivery confirmation marks the successful completion of the Reach Remote 1 including technical installations, testing and documentation, all of which have been finalized and signed on., following program of intensive sea trials, overseen by classification society Det Norske Veritas (DNV) and the Norwegian Maritime Authority.

“What began as a visionary idea has now become a tangible reality,” said Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, president of Kongsberg Maritime. “The Reach Remote 1 USV is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of maritime technology. We are proud to have partnered with Reach Subsea, Massterly and Trosvik Maritime on this pioneering project. As the world transitions towards more sustainable and efficient operations, this pioneering class of vessel is poised to play a vital role in shaping the future of offshore activities.”

During the sea trials the USV was monitored and controlled from a temporary, mobile Remote Operations Center (ROC) located onboard a support vessel that stayed close by during several days of trials. When the USV starts pilot operations, Massterly, which is a joint venture between Kongsberg Maritime and Wilhelmsen, will control the USV from the land-based ROC in Horten, Norway.

A key feature of the Reach Remote USV design is its ability to operate without a crew, controlled remotely from the ROC. This approach offers significant advantages in terms of operating costs, safety, and emissions, when compared to carrying out the same duties with a much larger, crewed vessel.