Knud E. Hansen unveils U.S. river cruise vessel design

No paddlewheels, smoke stacks or gingerbread here. Danish naval architectural firm Knud E. Hansen has unveiled a concept design for a U.S. river cruise vessel that makes no bows to the steamboat era.

The elegant 328-foot vessel is designed for itineraries of up to 14 days with a maximum 220 passengers onboard. It will be based on green technology, offering the option of operation on eFuel, and will feature systems designed for zero discharge.

River cruise vessel design has seven decks

The propulsion and maneuvering system comprises two stern azimuth electric thruster units in separate compartments at the stern and one pump jet for improved maneuverability in a bow compartment.

The machinery arrangement is a fuel-electric hybrid system, with four high speed diesel generator sets combined with a battery energy storage system, providing propulsion power and all remaining electrical load requirements.

Design offers possibility of incorporating solar panels

The vessel has seven decks, and is divided into three main fire zones.

Passenger embarkation is arranged at both sides on deck 2, or through a telescopic gangway/bow door at the bow. Both embarkation points give direct access to the reception area on deck 3.

The engine rooms, technical spaces and provision stores are arranged on deck 1. Deck 2 features an area with large VIP staterooms, and crew quarters.

An alternative option of deck 2 features a passenger car garage and the crew quarters. The garage has a capacity of approx. 20 cars. The access to the garage is via a hoistable/folding ramp at starboard side.

The staterooms are arranged at decks 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 as follows:

Deck 2: 11 x VIP staterooms, each 335 square feet

Deck 3: 13 x large balcony staterooms, each 248 square feet

Deck 4: 16 x std. balcony staterooms, each 182 square feet

Deck 4: 21 x large balcony staterooms, each 248 square feet

Deck 5: 16 x std. balcony staterooms, each 182 square feet

Deck 5: 21 x large balcony staterooms, each 248 square feet

Deck 6: 10 x std. balcony staterooms each, 182 square feet

All staterooms are outfitted for maximum comfort: Large, flat screen televisions and independently-controlled thermostats for preferred temperature settings.

The wheelhouse, officers accommodations and ship’s office are located on deck 5 forward.

The public spaces on deck 3 include the main restaurant (200 seats) with adjoining galley, library, hairdresser and a shop.

Deck 4 forward features a bar lounge (150 seats) with panorama view and access to the forward open observation deck.

Deck 6 features the open sun deck surrounded by glass rails. The sun deck also includes an outdoor buffet/bar area.

On the forward part of deck 6 is a fitness center with a panorama view that includes massage rooms, a sauna, and jacuzzis.