Keppel O&M delivers first dual-fuel dredge built in Singapore

Rotterdam-headquartered Van Oord has taken delivery of the first of a series of three trailing suction hopper dredges (TSHDs) from Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd. Named Vox Ariane, and with a hopper capacity of 10,500 cubic meters, it can run on LNG.

“We are pleased to deliver the first dual-fuel dredge built in Singapore to Van Oord,” said Tan Leong Peng, managing director (new builds) at Keppel O&M. “This is the sixth dredge delivered by Keppel O&M, extending our track record in the dredging industry. Through our partnership with Van Oord, we were able to overcome challenges posed by COVID-19 and deliver the vessel safely and efficiently.”

“LNG plays an important role in the clean energy transition,” he continued. “With in-depth expertise in LNG and engineering, as well as extensive experience in automated systems and electrical drives, Keppel O&M is able to provide holistic energy efficient and low carbon solutions for a wide range of new build vessels.”

Built to IMO Tier III requirements, the Dutch-flagged Vox Ariane includes several features that considerably reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions. It is also equipped with innovative and sustainable systems and has obtained the Green Passport and Clean Ship Notation by Bureau Veritas.

“We are eager to welcome the Vox Ariane, the first LNG hopper dredge in our fleet,” said Jaap de Jong, director ship management department at Van Oord. “This dredge, which will boost the mid-class section of our fleet of TSHDs, exemplifies our commitment to make our fleet more economical and energy efficient. Keppel O&M has displayed professionalism and agility in navigating the challenges posed by COVID-19 to complete this quality dredge safely, and we look forward to furthering our partnership with the upcoming delivery of the next two dredges.”

The state-of-the-art Vox Ariane is equipped with a high degree of automation for its marine and dredging systems, as well as an onboard data acquisition and integrated control system to enhance efficiency and operational cost savings. The TSHD has one suction pipe with a submerged e-driven dredge pump, two shore discharge dredge pumps, five bottom doors, a total installed power of 14,500 kW, and is able to accommodate 22 persons.