Katharina Stanzel steps down as INTERTANKO managing director

Following a recent meeting of its council of members, INTERTANKO, the International Association of Independent Tanker Owners, announced a leadership transition that sees Katharina Stanzel stepping down as managing director from Jan. 1, 2025 to be succeeded by current deputy managing director Tim Wilkins.

Separately INTERTANKO announced that Rolf Westfal-Larsen Jr., CEO of Westfal-Larsen Management has succeeded Paolo d’Amico as the association’s chairman, effective Nov, 20.

Stanzel has served as INTERTANKO’s MD since 2012. The fifth MD in the association’s history, , she was the first to bring an environmental background to the position.

“It has been an absolute privilege to work with and serve the interests of INTERTANKO’s members worldwide and develop, guide and direct the fantastic team of professionals we have in the secretariat today,” she said.

Tim Wilkins, currently INTERTANKO’s deputy MD and environment director, has over 25 years’ experience with the association and is currently overseeing its environmental agenda and European and board activities.

“I am honored to lead INTERTANKO and humbled by the support of the association’s members,” he said. “My focus will be on shaping a sustainable future for the tanker industry by supporting Members through the decarbonization transition, safeguarding the future of our seafarers and actively addressing the complex geopolitical challenges we face.”