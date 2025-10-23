Jotun’s SeaQuantum X200 verified to cut speed loss to just 1% Written by Nick Blenkey









Sandefjord, Norway, headquartered coatings specialist Jotun reports that its SeaQuantum X200 antifouling has received official verification from DNV confirming an average speed loss of just 1.0% over a dock-to-dock period. This, says Jotun, represents the lowest verified speed loss in the industry, setting a new benchmark for hull performance.

“SeaQuantum X200 is Jotun’s flagship SeaQuantum antifouling, and part of HPS 2.0. It has 15 years track record of maximizing hull performance with around 2,500 deep-seagoing vessel applications, and delivers high performance for predictable trades, which is now also quantified and confirmed by DNV,” said Habibe Escobar, category manager responsible for Jotun’s SeaQuantum brand. “An average speed loss of 1.0% really pushes the boundaries of what an antifouling can deliver.”

The verification is based on the in-service performance methodology outlined in ISO 19030, which evaluates speed loss over the last four years of a five-year dry-docking cycle, with the first year out of dock establishing a benchmark.

“We are pleased to receive this verification from DNV, which confirms what our data has consistently shown. As the home of hull performance, we are happy to bring in another evidence of our efforts,” said Morten Sten Johansen, global category director, hull performance in Jotun.

The data used in the verification includes 41 vessels coated with SeaQuantum X200, representing a fleet of medium- to high-activity vessels operating under normal conditions. The verified speed loss of 1.0% showcase a big contrast to the industry benchmark with a baseline of 5.9% average speed loss as per ISO 19030.

“The verification of SeaQuantum X200’s performance was carried out with rigor and precision, enabled by access to high-quality performance data,” said Olav Rognebakke, head of section hydrodynamics & stability at DNV Maritime Advisory. “Based on our evaluation, the coating demonstrated the lowest average speed loss verified under ISO 19030 standards. This level of performance is consistent with reduced hull resistance over time, which can contribute to lower fuel consumption under typical operating conditions.”

This gap between 1.0% speed loss and the industry benchmark translates into substantial fuel savings and reduced CO2 emissions:

The market average performance has an average speed loss of 5.9%, based on ISO 19030. This translates to 17.7% drop in hydrodynamic efficiency using the industry standard speed loss ratio of 3:1.

Thus, a 1.0% speed loss corresponds to just 3% drop in hydrodynamic efficiency.

This results in a substantial gap in hydrodynamic efficiency when comparing SeaQuantum X200 and the industry baseline and reflects the reduction of fuel usage of 14.7% enabled by SeaQuantum X200.

“Simply put, to compensate for 1% loss in speed, a power increase of 3% is required. The difference between 1% speed loss and 5.9% speed loss is therefore huge both in terms of preserving fuel and when cutting carbon emissions,” said Morten Sten Johansen.

Jotun continuously focuses on its clean shipping commitment, and ensuring quantifiable hull performance for the whole shipping industry is an integral part of Jotun’s strategy. This was also quantified earlier this year, when DNV verified 11.1 million tons avoided CO2 emissions for all Jotun coated vessels in 2024 alone, equivalent to fuel worth approximately 2 billion USD.

“These verifications reinforce our commitment to deliver real and measurable value to our customers, both in terms of avoided emissions and preserved fuel,” concludes Johansen in Jotun.