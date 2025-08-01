Jonas Gustavsson takes the helm as new MacGregor CEO Written by Nick Blenkey









MacGregor has a new owner, European mid-market investment company Triton, and a new CEO. The MacGregor Group board has appointed Jonas Gustavsson to the role, effective today, August 1, 2025. He succeeds Leif Byström, who is retiring.

“We are delighted to welcome Jonas Gustavsson as CEO of MacGregor. Jonas is an experienced and visionary leader with an excellent track record of leading and growing industrial and service businesses. We are confident that under his leadership, MacGregor will continue the positive momentum and further strengthen its market-leading position in sustainable maritime cargo handling,” says Ilkka Tuominen, investment advisory professional at Triton and a MacGregor Group AB board member

Gustavsson joined MacGregor in March 2025 as deputy president. Prior to that he served as the CEO of AFRY AB from 2017 until early 2025. His earlier positions include 23 years of leadership experience in various senior roles at Sandvik, Rotax, Bombardier and ABB. He is a Swedish citizen, born in 1967, and holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering.

“I am honored and excited to start as CEO at MacGregor, a global leader in maritime cargo handling,” says Gustavsson. “Over the past few months, I have had the privilege of meeting some of our customers, partners, and the exceptional MacGregor team around the world. I have felt the energy and genuine passion that drive this organization. Together, we will build on our strong foundation, accelerate our development, and continue to deliver lifetime value to our customers worldwide. I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to my predecessor, Leif Byström. His remarkable 42-year career reflects true dedication and commitment to both the maritime industry and the continued success of MacGregor.”

“I have seen this company from many different roles and perspectives through the decades. I feel proud of the many achievements of the MacGregor team and all the great collaboration we have had, and I’m both honored and privileged to have been working with such a great team. Now I’m happy to see Jonas at the helm of the company from today onwards. With his vision and leadership, MacGregor will continue to develop for the benefit of our customers, partners and employees,” says Byström.