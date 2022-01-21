JMS-designed crane barges completed for Weeks Marine

JMS Naval Architects, Mystic, Conn., reports that the C&C Marine & Repair shipyard in Belle Chasse, La., has completed the construction of two 250- by 64- by 16-foot gantry crane barges—Weeks 537 and Weeks 539 — designed by JMS for Weeks Marine of Cranford, N.J.

JMS provided complete engineering and design services for the concept through detail design of the new crane barges to support both an existing Clyde Model 28 gantry crane and a new E-Crane 3000 series gantry crane. JMS performed engineering calculations and developed design drawings in accordance with the requirements of the ABS Rules for Building and Classing Steel Barges.

GENERAL CHARACTERISTICS:

Length Overall: 250 feet

Beam: 64 feet

Depth: 16 feet

Deck Rating: 1,000 PSF

Crane Rail Rating: 65 LT/foot

Regulatory: ABS Class Gantry Crane Barge

JMS also developed a structural and systems design package including, generator and machinery arrangement, fuel, electrical, and hydraulic system one-lines, towing arrangements, crane rail and tie-down installation, dry docking and anode plan, and a construction details package.

Following installation of the E-crane, JMS developed weight change calculations and performed a deadweight survey to determine the lightship weight of the barge. Stability calculations were prepared and submitted to ABS for review and issuance of a load line certificate.