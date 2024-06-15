Jan De Nul orders next gen plug-in hybrid TSHD

Jan De Nul Group has signed a contract with India’s Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for the construction of a next generation, plug-in hybrid TSHD (trailing suction hopper dredge). With a length of 79 meters and a hopper capacity of 2,000 meters, the plug-in hybrid TSHD will be the smallest in Jan De Nul Group’s hopper fleet and is specifically designed to operate in small harbors.

The contract with Goa Shipyard is for one vessel, with a delivery period of 24 months, and includes an option to construct a sister second vessel.

“It’s a small hopper with big capabilities.” said Jan Van De Velde, director newbuilding at the Jan De Nul Group. “Tailor-made to perform in small harbors, agile and flexible. With very big ambitions in the field of durability. As a DC hybrid plug-in the vessel is highly innovative, with a big potential to reduce our carbon footprint. Another added value to our versatile fleet.”

The plug-in hybrid TSHD is custom made to operate in small harbors in highly populated areas, such as marinas, for example. It is highly maneuverable, very low in emissions and, says Jan De Nul, is almost silent. It will be constructed by one of India’s premier shipbuilders, Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL).

“So far, GSL has exported defense platforms to various countries and has emerged as the largest exporter of defense platforms from India,” said B. K. Upadhyay, chairman and managing director of Government of India owned Goa Shipyard Limited. “This prestigious deal with a European client is a significant step to diversify ourselves into the global commercial shipbuilding market. With an excellent track record of execution and delivery, for which GSL is known for, I am confident that we will continue with our legacy of delivering high quality ships well within the delivery timelines.”